Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 4,376.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

