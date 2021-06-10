Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Call Options (BATS:EZU)

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,438 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

EZU stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.