Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,993 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,398% compared to the average volume of 133 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 308.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

APTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,340,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $218.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

