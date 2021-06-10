Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
INVH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
