Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INVH stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.