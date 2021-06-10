iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 374.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,328,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,899 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after buying an additional 3,998,093 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after buying an additional 1,783,370 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 1,215,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after buying an additional 945,668 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.47. 371,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,889,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

