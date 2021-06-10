iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,958,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48.

