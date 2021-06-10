iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Increased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,977 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,617 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

