iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.62. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.