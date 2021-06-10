iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.56 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.77 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

