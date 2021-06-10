iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

IWB stock opened at $237.93 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $238.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.33.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

