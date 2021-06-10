iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.57. The company had a trading volume of 69,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,804. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.