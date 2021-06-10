iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 75,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,699,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after purchasing an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.96. The company had a trading volume of 118,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.