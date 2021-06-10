iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of iStar worth $133,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STAR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

