J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Buys 1,297 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 0.2% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

