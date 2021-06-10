J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 2.4% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 22,092,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,195,422,000 after purchasing an additional 442,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

