J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $205,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.46. 2,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,213. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $102.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

