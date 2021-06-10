J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $127.54. 282,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.74. J2 Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24.

In other J2 Global news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

