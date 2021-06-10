Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JBL opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

