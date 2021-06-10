Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $492.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.70 and a 1-year high of $495.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

