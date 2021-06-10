Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.