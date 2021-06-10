Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1,438.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 126,179 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 276.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $40.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.