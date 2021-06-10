James Lougheed Sells 19,622 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68.

On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00.

MXL stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Comerica Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

