James Lougheed Sells 19,622 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 19,622 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $740,141.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68.
- On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00.
MXL stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $44.05.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Comerica Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MaxLinear by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
