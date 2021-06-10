Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $36.35

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.35, but opened at $34.38. Jamf shares last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 2,250 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -224.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.50.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

