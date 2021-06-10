Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €63.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €53.78 ($63.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion and a PE ratio of 9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52 week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.