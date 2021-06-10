Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76.

Amplifon Company Profile

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.