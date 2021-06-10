Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Amplifon Company Profile
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
