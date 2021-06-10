Jennison Associates LLC Invests $915,000 in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMST. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

