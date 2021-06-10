Jennison Associates LLC Takes $354,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $498.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $310.16 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

