JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get JFE alerts:

Shares of JFE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. JFE has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.93.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.