JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.01 Million

Brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report $48.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.30 million and the lowest is $47.64 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $202.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7,405.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 54.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. 4,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,833. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -299.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.