Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS JIXAY opened at $87.60 on Monday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

