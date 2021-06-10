Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.16. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.