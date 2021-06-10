JMP Securities Raises Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target to $190.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $152.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.