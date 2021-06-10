John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group stock remained flat at $$3.40 during midday trading on Friday. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.