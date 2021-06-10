Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 12-Month High at $289.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 110617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

The company has a market cap of £325.93 million and a P/E ratio of -14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

