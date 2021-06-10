JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.24.
SU stock opened at C$30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,684.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
