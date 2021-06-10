JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$35.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.24.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1,684.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6008485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.