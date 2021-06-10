Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 668 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $19,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $78.16 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

