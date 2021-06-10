Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Terex were worth $22,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after acquiring an additional 133,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEX opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

