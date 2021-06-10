Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 278,931 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6,601.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,931 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $36,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.60 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

