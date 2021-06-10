Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 61,077 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,077 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $279.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.60 and a 12-month high of $279.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $4,988,477. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

