Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $124.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

