JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $149.31 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. JUST has a market cap of $149.31 million and approximately $96.35 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00185183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.01328694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,605.80 or 1.00085886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

