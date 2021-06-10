KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,304.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

KBH opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34. KB Home has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

