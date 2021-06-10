KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBCSY. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

