KDI Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KDI Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of KDI Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KDI Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

