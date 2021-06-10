Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 324 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $103.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

