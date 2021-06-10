Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RH by 1,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.75.

RH opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.87. RH has a 12 month low of $226.82 and a 12 month high of $733.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $639.71. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75. RH had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 207.69%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

