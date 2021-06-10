Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $469,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,043.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,775. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS opened at $37.46 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.90.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.