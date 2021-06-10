Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 151,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

Shares of KJAN opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.71. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.