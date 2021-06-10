Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 57.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 123.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

