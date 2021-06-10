Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 329,616 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 92.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 441,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 211,981 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.3% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 553.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

